DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Bill Would Raise Smoking Age to 21 Statewide

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A small but bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday proposed increasing the statewide age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21, after several Minnesota cities independently raised the smoking age in the last year.

Five Minnesota cities have increased the age for tobacco sales since May, including major Minneapolis suburbs such as Plymouth and Edina, while five states have done the same in recent years. Flanked by school children wearing anti-youth-smoking shirts, several House Democrats and Republicans announced their proposal to make Minnesota the sixth state. They argued it would steer young adults away from smoking and eventually lower health care costs.

“Smoking has been with us for so long and so many people just shrug it off,” said Edina Republican Dario Anselmo, the bill’s author. “Yet, it kills more people in Minnesota than any preventable disease.”

Tobacco use among Minnesota teens has dropped in recent years, but officials have noted an increase in e-cigarette use. Anselmo’s bill would apply to e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. Adults younger than 21 wouldn’t be penalized for smoking, but shops who sell them tobacco would face stiffer penalties.

“The state needs to act now to ensure we don’t backslide,” said Molly Moilanen, who co-chairs the Minnesotans for Smoke-Free Generation Coalition.

Advocates say the push for statewide restrictions is similar to lawmakers’ passage of the Freedom to Breathe Act. The 2007 act banned indoor smoking in public places, including bars and restaurants amid health concerns over secondhand smoke.

“I’m hopeful that 10 years from now, we’ll be remembering ‘Tobacco 21’ in the same way,” said Minnetonka physician Caleb Schultz.

But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he doesn’t see widespread support for a statewide age increase this year. Gazelka, of Nisswa, said new tobacco laws aren’t a top priority in a shortened session.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Congressman Rick Nolan Endorses Tim Walz For Governor

Dayton Offers $21 Million Plan to Enhance School Safety

Minnesota’s $329 Million Surplus Erases Previous Deficit Worries

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don’t Appear To Be Human

Bones that were discovered in a crawl space of a home in Bemidji over the weekend do not appear to be human bones. Bemidji Police Chief Mike
Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don't Appear To Be Human

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Backus Woman Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

South Sixth Street Project In Brainerd To Start in April

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Rolling To Third Straight State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Vocalmotive Show Choir Has Record Season

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.