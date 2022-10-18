Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team Holds 3rd Annual Conference in Grand Rapids
One of America’s most beloved urban legends is the mythical Bigfoot: A primate-like creature believed to live in the American wilderness. The legendary creature has been the subject of curiosity to many across the United States, and recently, a group of individuals gathered for the third annual Minnesota Bigfoot Conference, held by the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team.
The conference aimed to foster a sense of discovery towards a creature that may or may not exist, and to serve as a hub of information to those wishing to look for the rumored animal.
“For me at the heart of science is that curiosity for the unknown and the wanting to be able to find answers for this mystery,” said primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, “And really, nothing’s more mysterious than the legend of Bigfoot.”
The goal of the conference was to not only educate, but to also provide a space where people can feel safe sharing their experiences with Sasquatch.
“A lot of people are reluctant to come out about their citing or what they’ve seen or what they’ve experienced in fear of being called crazy and being ridiculed,” explained Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team Founder Abe Del Rio, “And we wanna be that team, that safe haven, where they can come to and trust us.”
Now for all this talk of finding evidence or proving Bigfoot’s existence, you may be wondering: “Should evidence be found, what would the next step be?”
“If Sasquatches are actually proven to be a real animal, like, academic acceptance of the animal is a done deal…” explained North American Bigfoot Center Owner, Cliff Barackman. “The next step is going to be to protect them.”
Whether Bigfoot will ever be found or not, conferences like these ensure the legacy of the creature will continue to live on for years to come.
For more information about the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team, you can visit their website.
