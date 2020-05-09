Minnesota Bans Large In-Person High School and College Graduation Ceremonies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While most high schools and colleges around the world have already adapted to not having a traditional graduation for their 2020 graduating seniors, today, Minnesota has essentially banned large-scale high school and college graduation ceremonies.

The Minnesota Department of Education issued guidance stating that indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums or on football fields are not permitted. This decision was made when the state surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. While some schools have a set a date to postpone graduation ceremonies to August, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker says she is not sure if the state’s guidance will be changed by then to allow large gatherings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today