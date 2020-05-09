Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Bans Large In-Person High School and College Graduation Ceremonies

Nathan Green — May. 8 2020

While most high schools and colleges around the world have already adapted to not having a traditional graduation for their 2020 graduating seniors, today, Minnesota has essentially banned large-scale high school and college graduation ceremonies.

The Minnesota Department of Education issued guidance stating that indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums or on football fields are not permitted. This decision was made when the state surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. While some schools have a set a date to postpone graduation ceremonies to August, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker says she is not sure if the state’s guidance will be changed by then to allow large gatherings.

Nathan Green

