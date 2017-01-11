Minnesota Bank & Trust Names New CEO

Minnesota Bank & Trust (MBT) announced R. John Rhoades as the interim president and CEO. Rhoades will take over from Kate Kelly who served in the role since 2007.

Rhoades has more than 35 years commercial banking experience, most recently serving as executive vice chairman of the board at Centennial Bank & Trust in Denver Colorado.

“We are pleased John accepted the interim role leading MBT,” said Steven Thul, Minnesota Bank & Trust Chairman. “He has experience working with our parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., and a long, successful track record of exceptional client service. We have full confidence John is the right person to assist us through this transition while continuing to build our trusted client, community and employee relationships.”

MBT also announced the appointment of Sonja Simonsen as vice president, nonprofit banking.