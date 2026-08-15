Minnesota Author Promotes New Book ‘Otto’s Portal’

Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson recently published his fifth novel titled ‘Otto’s Portal.’ Jorgenson visited Bemidji in late July to meet with the public and talk about the new book, which reached #1 on Amazon’s “Hot New Releases” list just one week after its release.

The story follows a dying theoretical physicist who is thinking about what happened to the soul upon death. ‘Otto’s Portal’ is based in northern Minnesota and blurs the line between fantasy and reality…and blending real events with hypothetical ones.

“As our priest envisions it as the trout stream, you can look into the surface and you can see what’s beneath the surface. But you can’t go there and live.” explained ‘Otto’s Portal’ author Nathan Jorgenson, “They can see you, but they can’t cross over the barrier. Well, what Otto Helfritz has proposed is if his work is completed, it might open a portal. And there’s forces of good and evil that want or don’t want that to happen. And that’s the story. Well, I always like meeting with small groups like this, because if if it’s a small enough group, people are pretty comfortable to ask questions. And that’s always kind of when the fun begins.”

The book is available for purchase at the Four Pines Bookstore in Bemidji, other local bookstores around the area, or online.