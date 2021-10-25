Lakeland PBS

Minnesota at Over 400 Traffic Deaths So Far This Year, Earliest Since 2007

Lakeland News — Oct. 25 2021

More than 400 people have now died on Minnesota roads this year. It’s the first time since 2007 the state has hit the 400-traffic-death mark this early in the year.

The state recorded its 400th traffic death on October 23. So far, 401 people in all have died on Minnesota roads this year compared to 322 at this time last year.

Safety officials say speed has been the biggest contributing factor in the crashes. So far, there have been 130 speed-related deaths this year, a total that is up 33% from last year at this time.

Alcohol has contributed to 104 of the fatalities this year, which is down slightly from last year at this time when there were 112 alcohol-related fatalities.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

