Minnesota Asks for $43 Million to Fix License Plate System

Top project managers said Wednesday they need another $43 million to get MNLARS on track. Dana Bailey from Minnesota’s Information Technology Services says that will allow the state to fix bugs and correct major issues by this summer.
The request got a chilly reception from Republicans who control the Legislature. Rep. Paul Torkelson says taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill to “clean up this mess.”
