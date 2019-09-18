Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Supreme Court Rejects Line 3 Challenges

Minnesota Army National Guard Meets With Bemidji High School JROTC Students

Sep. 17 2019

Bemidji High School’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, also known as JROTC, partnered with the Minnesota Army National Guard unit based in St. Cloud to give JROTC students an introduction to aviation, as they got a chance to ride in a CH-47F Chinook Helicopter.

The visit by the Minnesota Army National Guard was organized by Bemidji High School Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. John Naastad, who went through an extensive process that started in June to make the flight and visit happen for his students.

“An appreciation for aviation, just kind of understanding how it works and a potential careers if they want to go into that area,” Lt. Col. Naastad said.

“We had some Junior ROTC kids from Bemidji High School that wanted to know more about Army aviation. So we came out with our Chinook helicopter and we gave them quick rides around Bemidji area and taught them what we could about the helicopter and answer any questions they had,” said Joseph Loscheider, Minnesota Army National Guard SW2 Chief War Officer 2 Chinook Helicopter Pilot.

There are six Chinook helicopters based in St. Cloud.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

mkhattab@lptv.org

