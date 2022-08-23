Minnesota Announces Free Gun Lock Giveaway at State Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota is launching a free gun lock giveaway at the State Fair.

The initiative, “Make Minnesota Safe & Secure,” hopes to put 10,000 locks on guns across the state. The goal is to ensure every gun owner in Minnesota can store firearms in a safe and secure manner while reducing suicide, theft, and crimes committed with guns.

The giveaway begins on Thursday, August 25th, the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair, but will continue throughout the year. Free gun locks will be available at the Department of Public Safety (DPS) booth as well as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) booth.

More information can be found at safeandsecuremn.org.

