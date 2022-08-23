Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Announces Free Gun Lock Giveaway at State Fair

Lakeland News — Aug. 23 2022

The state of Minnesota is launching a free gun lock giveaway at the State Fair.

The initiative, “Make Minnesota Safe & Secure,” hopes to put 10,000 locks on guns across the state. The goal is to ensure every gun owner in Minnesota can store firearms in a safe and secure manner while reducing suicide, theft, and crimes committed with guns.

The giveaway begins on Thursday, August 25th, the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair, but will continue throughout the year. Free gun locks will be available at the Department of Public Safety (DPS) booth as well as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) booth.

More information can be found at safeandsecuremn.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Health Officials: 87 Monkeypox Cases So Far in Minnesota

Brainerd Church Uses Goats to Clear Out Invasive Plants on Property

Starry Stonewort Found in More Lakes in Lakeland Viewing Area

Hopkins Man Drowns in Lake Near Aitkin

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.