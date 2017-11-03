DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Minnesota Announces $16.6M In Grants To Fight Opioid Crisis

Josh Peterson
Nov. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is investing $16.6 million in federal grant money toward efforts to combat opioid addiction across the state.
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper announced the grants Friday.

State data shows that in 2008, less than 10 Minnesotans died from heroin overdoses. But the number of opioid overdoses has been on the rise since then. In 2016, there were 376 opioid-related deaths in the state.

The money will go to more than 30 agencies statewide including tribal governments, counties and community organizations over the next three years. The goal is to put resources toward prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance abuse.

One organization, Wayside Recovery Center in St. Louis Park, received $721,800 for expansion of a peer recovery program and other initiatives.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Celebrates Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

Minnesota Road Deaths Surpass 300 This Year

DNR Revamps Web Page Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Federal Sentencing Scheduled For Bjerknes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

After considering a possible move to Lake Bemidji, the International Eelpout Festival will stay in Walker. According to a release from Eelpout
Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Latest Stories

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Former Fergus Falls Teacher Sentenced For Child Pornography

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Essentia Health Responds After Grace Unit Transitions From Involuntary To Voluntary

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Investigators Discover Rifle in Terry Brisk Homicide Case

Posted on Nov. 3 2017
Walleye

Mille Lacs Winter Anglers Allowed 1 Walleye

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.