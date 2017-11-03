Minnesota Announces $16.6M In Grants To Fight Opioid Crisis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is investing $16.6 million in federal grant money toward efforts to combat opioid addiction across the state.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper announced the grants Friday.

State data shows that in 2008, less than 10 Minnesotans died from heroin overdoses. But the number of opioid overdoses has been on the rise since then. In 2016, there were 376 opioid-related deaths in the state.

The money will go to more than 30 agencies statewide including tribal governments, counties and community organizations over the next three years. The goal is to put resources toward prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance abuse.

One organization, Wayside Recovery Center in St. Louis Park, received $721,800 for expansion of a peer recovery program and other initiatives.