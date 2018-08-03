Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Against Releasing Blueprints to 3D-Printed Guns

Anthony Scott
Aug. 3 2018
Minnesota is joining a lawsuit against the federal government to block the release of blueprints that show how to make 3D-printed plastic guns.

Attorney General Lori Swanson said Friday she is joining other attorneys generals challenging the recent settlement between the Trump administration and a Texas-based company that wants to release blueprint plans online.

Swanson says access to 3D-printed guns is a “significant public safety risk,” and the guns are untraceable for law enforcement. She argues that state and federal laws prohibit certain people from possessing guns, including people diagnosed with a mental illness and felons.

A federal judge temporarily blocked release of the plans earlier this week. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he was “looking into” the controversy and said making the plastic guns available to the public doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Source: AP Newsroom

