Aug 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota AG Approves Sanford Health’s Merger With North Memorial Health

sanford health bemidji medical center building

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center (Screenshot: Lakeland News)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has approved Sanford Health’s merger with North Memorial Health.

Ellison announced Friday that his office has signed a 10-year oversight agreement with the two healthcare operations. That clears the way for their merger, which is set to close on Sep. 1.

Sanford Health, based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has around 55,000 employees. Sanford owns 10 hospitals in northern and western Minnesota, including one in Bemidji, as well as numerous clinics. North Memorial, based in the Twin Cities, has around 6,000 employees.

Ellison says the deal includes a $600 million investment to ensure a commitment to maintain core services at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, as well as at its Maple Grove hospitals. Sanford has also agreed to a $15 million investment in supporting small and independent rural healthcare providers in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

News Mezzanine

08-28-2026

News

Red Lake Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School Opens Tribal Schoolyard

the pub remer fire thumbnail

08-27-2026

News

2 People Charged in April 2025 Arson of Remer Bar

?????????????????????????????????????????

08-27-2026

News

Brainerd Driver Who Died After His Car Collided With Train Identified

white earth national 2026 inauguration

08-27-2026

News

White Earth Nation Holds Inauguration Ceremony for Recently Elected Officials