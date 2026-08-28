Minnesota AG Approves Sanford Health’s Merger With North Memorial Health

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has approved Sanford Health’s merger with North Memorial Health.

Ellison announced Friday that his office has signed a 10-year oversight agreement with the two healthcare operations. That clears the way for their merger, which is set to close on Sep. 1.

Sanford Health, based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has around 55,000 employees. Sanford owns 10 hospitals in northern and western Minnesota, including one in Bemidji, as well as numerous clinics. North Memorial, based in the Twin Cities, has around 6,000 employees.

Ellison says the deal includes a $600 million investment to ensure a commitment to maintain core services at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, as well as at its Maple Grove hospitals. Sanford has also agreed to a $15 million investment in supporting small and independent rural healthcare providers in Minnesota.