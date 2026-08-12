Minnesota 2026 Primary Election Results

Tuesday was Minnesota’s 2026 primary election, where voters narrowed down which candidates will be on the ballot in this November’s general election.

Ballots were cast in primaries for Minnesota Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, State Auditor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General, state Senate and House, as well as some city and county races. Unofficial results for many races, including some local contests in the Lakeland viewing area, are listed below. You can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website for more results in your area.

Candidates moving on to the November general election will have their names bolded. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent in that seat.

U.S. Senator (Republican) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Adam Schwarze – 97,261 votes (23.94%)

Bob “Again” Carney Jr. – 5,694 votes (1.40%)

Ahmad R. (Raafat) Hassan – 1,765 votes (0.43%)

Patrick Munro – 7,115 votes (1.75%)

Joyce Lacey – 7,499 votes (1.85%)

Tom Weiler – 24,248 votes (5.97%)

Cynthia Gail – 5,982 votes (1.47%)

Michele Tafoya – 211,401 votes (52.03%)

Royce White – 45,368 votes (11.17%)

U.S. Senator (DFL) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Peggy Flanagan – 410,417 votes (59.02%)

Peter John Murgic – 1,672 votes (0.24%)

George H Kalberer – 2,101 votes (0.30%)

Kurt Michael Anderson – 4,527 votes (0.65%)

Angie Craig – 273,699 votes (39.36%)

Billy Nord – 2,942 votes (0.42%)

Governor and Lt. Governor (Republican) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

John Krhin and Dennis Conn – 4,664 votes (1.13%)

Ross Nova and Kerry Busby – 2,780 votes (0.67%)

Loner Blue and Andrew Maass – 1,416 votes (0.34%)

Mike Lindell and Phillip C Parrish – 134,021 votes (32.45%)

Raul J Estrada and Joe Kincaid – 2,448 votes (0.59%)

Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson – 179,329 votes (43.43%)

Kendall Qualls and Brian Nicholson – 88,287 votes (21.38%)

Governor and Lt. Governor (DFL) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Kobey J Layne and Paul Ference – 39,455 votes (5.77%)

Mohammad Wazwaz and Murad Alshlool – 9,635 votes (1.41%)

Thomas Evenstad and Jason Haarsager – 3,858 votes (0.56%)

Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer – 612,516 votes (89.64%)

Po Vang and Mark Frascone – 8,863 votes (1.30%)

Bill E Gates J.R. and Leah Harris – 3,426 votes (0.50%)

Ole “Viking” Savior and Ashley “Skol” Johnson – 5,540 votes (0.81%)

Secretary of State (Republican) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Wendy Phillips – 151,277 votes (39.75%)

Tad Jude – 229,301 votes (60.25%)

Secretary of State (DFL) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Steve Simon* – 612,707 votes (100.00%)

State Auditor (Republican) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Nate George – 101,273 votes (26.17%)

Scott Jensen – 258,226 votes (66.74%)

Will Finn – 27,418 votes (7.09%)

State Auditor (DFL) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Zack Filipovich – 590,445 votes (100.00%)

Attorney General (Republican) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Ronald J. Schutz – 368,559 votes (100.00%)

Attorney General (DFL) – 99.15% of precincts reporting

Keith Ellison* – 570,856 votes (84.66%)

David J.S. Madgett – 103,417 votes (15.34%)

U.S. Representative District 7 (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Michelle Fischbach* – 69,465 votes (100.00%)

U.S. Representative District 7 (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Steve Carlson – 14,489 votes (34.30%)

Erik Osberg – 27,755 votes (65.70%)

U.S. Representative District 8 (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Pete Stauber* – 58,086 votes (86.45%)

Anthony Hamilton – 9,101 votes (13.55%)

U.S. Representative District 8 (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Luke Gulbranson – 11,887 votes (16.87%)

John Munter – 4,144 votes (5.88%)

Trina Swanson – 54,412 votes (77.24%)

State Senator District 5 (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Mike Wiener – 5,803 votes (50.84%)

Paul Utke* – 5,611 votes (49.16%)

State Senator District 5 (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Skylar Fynboh – 4,537 votes (100.00%)

State Senator District 10 (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Nathan Wesenberg* – 9,070 votes (74.21%)

Deb Holthaus – 3,152 votes (25.79%)

State Senator District 10 (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Tara Killen – 4,086 votes (100.00%)

State Representative District 6B (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Josh Heintzeman* – 3,796 votes (88.82%)

Matthew Eric Zinda – 478 votes (11.18%)

State Representative District 6B (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Nicky Hardy – 2,686 votes (100.00%)

State Representative District 10A (Republican) – 100% of precincts reporting

Mark Striemer – 3,619 votes (57.18%)

Brian Lindquist – 2,710 votes (42.82%)

State Representative District 10A (DFL) – 100% of precincts reporting

Melissa Maertens – 2,572 votes (100.00%)

Bemidji City Council Member At Large – 100% of precincts reporting

Grace Wilder – 511 votes (25.51%)

Ron Johnson – 780 votes (38.94%)

Audrey M. Thayer* – 712 votes (35.55%)

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 4 – 100% of precincts reporting

Dawn Espe – 583 votes (23.54%)

Troy Kenneth Scheffler – 437 votes (17.64%)

Rosemary Franzen – 1,457 votes (58.82%)

Wadena County Sheriff – 100% of precincts reporting

Troy Wangsness – 471 votes (15.31%)

Bryan Savaloja – 1,333 votes (43.32%)

Cory Carr – 437 votes (14.20%)

Milo Scott – 560 votes – (18.20%)

Aaron Schiller – 276 votes (8.97%)

Clearwater County Sheriff – 100% of precincts reporting