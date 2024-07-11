Jul 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Minneapolis Rideshare Driver Finds Boa Constrictor in Back Seat
You’d think someone would notice if they left their pet in a rideshare – but that wasn’t a case recently for a passenger in Minneapolis.
Police say a rideshare driver found a boa constrictor in their back seat. They believe it was left behind by a passenger.
Police say they were unable to reach the owner, so the snake was taken to animal control. No officers, drivers, passengers – or snakes – were harmed.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Related News
Education & Government