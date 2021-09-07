Lakeland PBS

Minneapolis NAACP Visits Bemidji on Labor Day

Lakeland News — Sep. 6 2021

This Labor Day, local action groups took the opportunity to host an event at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji with the Minneapolis Chapter of the NAACP to encourage people to use their voices, including in the workforce.

The event featured guest speakers and cookout with plenty of food for all.

The local action groups were Project for Change, an organization dedicated to social justice in Bemidji, and Our Revolution Bemidji, a grassroots organization whose mission is to foster dialogue and positive progressive change in the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Bemidji to Tour Conifer Villas Affordable Housing

Beltrami County Historical Society Receives Grant for Preserving Recordings

UPDATE: Bemidji Officers Arrest Three People in Connection with Gunshot Incident on Wednesday

Traffic Fatalities Reported Near Bemidji in Eckles Township

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.