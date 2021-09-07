Minneapolis NAACP Visits Bemidji on Labor Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This Labor Day, local action groups took the opportunity to host an event at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji with the Minneapolis Chapter of the NAACP to encourage people to use their voices, including in the workforce.

The event featured guest speakers and cookout with plenty of food for all.

The local action groups were Project for Change, an organization dedicated to social justice in Bemidji, and Our Revolution Bemidji, a grassroots organization whose mission is to foster dialogue and positive progressive change in the area.

