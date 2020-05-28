Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges Against Arresting Officer in Death of George Floyd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The mayor of Minneapolis on Wednesday called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.

Based on this video, Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Monday’s death of George Floyd. Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday. The video, recorded by a bystander, shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered near the home of Derek Chauvin in Oakdale, where an officer told them that Chauvin was not there. Red cans of paint were earlier spilled on his driveway, and someone wrote “MURDERER” in chalk at the end of his driveway. No one answered when an Associated Press reporter knocked on the door.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today