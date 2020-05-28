Lakeland PBS

Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges Against Arresting Officer in Death of George Floyd

Lakeland News — May. 27 2020

The mayor of Minneapolis on Wednesday called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.

Based on this video, Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Monday’s death of George Floyd. Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday. The video, recorded by a bystander, shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered near the home of Derek Chauvin in Oakdale, where an officer told them that Chauvin was not there. Red cans of paint were earlier spilled on his driveway, and someone wrote “MURDERER” in chalk at the end of his driveway. No one answered when an Associated Press reporter knocked on the door.

