Minneapolis Man Dies in ATV Crash West of Park Rapids

A 48-year-old Minneapolis man died in an ATV crash near Park Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Jeremy Paul Mickelson crashed a 2000 Polaris Sportsman 1000 while going around a corner on Wolf Lake Forest Road in Wolf Lake Township, located about 15 miles west of Park Rapids.

Mickelson died at the scene despite live-saving efforts from emergency responders.

