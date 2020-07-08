Minneapolis Man Dies After ATV Accident In Holyoke

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minneapolis man is dead following an ATV crash off of Gold Course Road in Holyoke.

According to a report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4th at approximately 8:31p.m. their office received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash off the Golf Course Road in Holyoke Township.

It appeared that 48-year-old Seamus Patrick Flynn of Minneapolis had been driving an ATV down a hill when the ATV rolled over on top of him pinning him under the vehicle. Deputies say there were no witnesses at the time of the crash. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Minnesota State Patrol and Emergency Medical Services from the Kerrick Fire Department, Mercy Hospital Ambulance in Moose Lake and a Life Link III Helicopter responded to the scene.

