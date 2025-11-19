Nov 19, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Minneapolis Man Arrested in Cass Lake After Firing Gun at Gas Station

jose pineda jr cg

Jose Pineda Jr. (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Minneapolis man was arrested yesterday after a family dispute ended with him firing a gun at a passenger in their vehicle.

A press release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says deputies responded to a shooting around 11:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station in Cass Lake. Welk says a family was traveling in a passenger vehicle from the Bemidji area to the Twin Cities metro area when a dispute occurred.

The driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station, passengers exited the vehicle, and then a weapon was fired at an adult male passenger. A gas pump at the business was struck by weapon fire.

20-year-old Jose Pineda Jr. was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center. Charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, and domestic assault, are pending.

There were minor injuries reported from the dispute.

