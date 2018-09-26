Minneapolis Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In Bemidji

A Minneapolis man was arrested Tuesday evening after engaging a Bemidji Police officer in a high-speed chase.

At around 11:52 p.m. a Bemidji Police Officer was patrolling on Paul Bunyan Drive near 1st Street East when he attempted to pull over a vehicle that was being driven without its lights on, according to a news release.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, when the officer activated his emergency lights the vehicle abruptly turned east on 4th street SE and accelerated to over 80 mph, eventually crashing into a tree and a parked vehicle on Lake Avenue.

The driver, 25-year-old Donald Negron of Minneapolis, was arrested after he exited the vehicle.

A passanger was found injured in the back seat of the vehicle and was transported to Sanford Hospital.

Two other occupants fled the vehicle on foot after the crash and were later located with the help of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K-9.