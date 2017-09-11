Minneapolis-Based Target Pledges $1 Million For Hurricane Irma Relief

Today Target Corporation announced a pledge of up to $1 million in cash and donations for Hurricane Irma relief.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says the donations will benefit Target team members, and national, local and international relief organizations that are committed to providing support for those affected by the disaster, according to a press release.

“In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, I have been moved by the remarkable outpouring of support and commitment from people around the country. While we’re in the earliest stages of relief along the Gulf Coast and southeastern United States, we’ll stand with our Target team and be there to support the community on the long road to recovery,” said Target CEO and chairman Brian Cornell. “

The donation includes:

Up to $500,000 for the American Red Cross. The donation will include $250,000 in cash and in-kind product donations, as well as up to $250,000 that Target will provide to match donations that its guests make to The American Red Cross. Guests can donate here.

· $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity to support the organization’s efforts to rebuild homes across the southeast.

· $300,000 to national local relief organizations, including the Salvation Army, to help them purchase the supplies and essentials (like water, food and baby supplies) they need to assist with recovery efforts.

· $50,000 each to UNICEF and Save The Children to aid international communities impacted by Hurricane Irma.

In the days leading up to Hurricane Irma’s U.S. landfall, Target closed more than 120 stores and four distribution facilities for the safety of its team and guests. Stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and distribution facilities in Florida and Georgia will reopen on a case-by-case basis, taking into account guest and team member safety and potential property damage.