Minneapolis Agrees to Pay $27 Million to Settle Suit with George Floyd’s Family

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black man’s death while in police custody.

The settlement was announced Friday as jury selection continued in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former officer charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it “just one step on the journey to justice.” Crump also brushed off questions about whether the timing might affect Chauvin’s trial.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

One more juror was selected today for Chauvin’s trial, making for seven total jurors now. Seven more are still needed and jury selection will resume on Monday.

