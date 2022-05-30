Lakeland PBS

Minneapolis Agrees to Pay $1.2M to People Injured by Police

Ryan BowlerMay. 30 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers two years ago.

The settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to settle federal civil rights lawsuits over injuries caused by police in May 2020, Minnesota Public Radio reports.

The City Council approved the two settlements Thursday.

The council agreed to pay Jackson $645,000. His lawsuit said that a Minneapolis police officer repeatedly shocked him using a Taser’s “drive stun” mode, pressing the electrodes directly onto his skin. He was in a parking lot at the time.

Tirado lost the sight in her left eye after an officer fired a rubber bullet while she covered protests outside a police station. The City Council agreed to pay her $600,000.

Floyd, 46, who was Black, died after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder and manslaughter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

In Focus: Cherrywood Quilt Challenge Focuses on Princess Diana

Judges: MN Utilities Allowed to Pass Along Extra Storm Costs

People Gather in Bemidji on Two-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Nancy Daubenberger Appointed as MnDOT Commissioner

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.