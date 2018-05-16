Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“Minced” Has Local Chefs Competing For A Good Cause

Nathan Green
May. 15 2018
Sprout hosted their first cooking competition Tuesday evening known as “Minced.” Much like the show “Chopped,” the event pitted three chefs against each other and had them use mystery ingredients in their dishes, all while the clock was ticking down.

The funds raised at tonight’s event will go towards launching the new Sprout Mobile Market, aimed at closing the missing meal gap in rural Minnesota.

Nathan Green
Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

