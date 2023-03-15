Miller Hill Mall in Duluth Evacuated After Roof Collapses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth was evacuated on Tuesday after a large section of its roof collapsed.

Snow spilled onto a concourse at the mall around 9 that morning. The mall wasn’t open at the time, but workers and staff were on site. No injuries were reported.

An official cause of the collapse has not been determined, but Duluth received over a foot of new snow over the weekend and has received 116 inches so far this winter, which is one of the snowiest winters on record for the city.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today