Miller Hill Mall in Duluth Evacuated After Roof Collapses

Lakeland News — Mar. 15 2023

The Miller Hill Mall in Duluth was evacuated on Tuesday after a large section of its roof collapsed.

Snow spilled onto a concourse at the mall around 9 that morning. The mall wasn’t open at the time, but workers and staff were on site. No injuries were reported.

An official cause of the collapse has not been determined, but Duluth received over a foot of new snow over the weekend and has received 116 inches so far this winter, which is one of the snowiest winters on record for the city.

