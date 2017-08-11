DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Resumes After Month-Long Pause

Josh Peterson
Aug. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walleye fishing has returned to central Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake after a month-long closure.

State regulators froze walleye fishing at the lake July 7 amid years of struggles to bolster the lake’s walleye population. The planned three-week closure was extended after discovering anglers had exceeded the 45,000-pound quota.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that catch-and-release walleye fishing resumed at Mille Lacs Lake at 6 a.m. on Friday. It’s expected to last through Labor Day.

The declining walleye population has caused trouble on the lake for years. The Department of Natural Resources first closed walleye-fishing season in 2015, causing outrage among local business owners.

Anglers and business owners have questioned the DNR’s tracking of the walleye population. The state is planning to review its management of the lake.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd’s Rotary Park

Northwoods Adventure: Mille Lacs Lake A Hot Spot For Bass Fishing

DNR Extends Walleye Fishing Closure On Mille Lacs Lake

Wild Host First Annual Bass Fishing Tournament

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Mall Of America Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The biggest mall in the United States is celebrating its 25th anniversary with cupcakes and party hats. The Mall of America in
Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Mall Of America Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

State Shows Off Capitol's $310M Face Lift With Weekend Bash

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Open House Planned For Highway 2 Access Management Project

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Founder Of School Of Rock Excited To See Students Making Music

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Fishing Reopens

Posted on Aug. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.