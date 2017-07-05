Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Closing

Mille Lacs walleye fishing will be closed July 7-27, but fishing for all other species including bass, is still open, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

With the ban on night fishing already in place for the season, walleye fishing on the lake effectively closes at 10:01 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, and reopens at 6:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

The walleye closure is to prevent fish from dying after being caught and released. The tendency for caught fish to die after being released is called hooking mortality, which increases as water temperatures warm.

“Conserving the Mille Lacs walleye fishery is a top priority for DNR and the closure is happening when fish are most vulnerable to stress from warm water and high fishing pressure,” said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief.

The closure is expected to help extend the fishing season through Labor Day.

More information about Mille Lacs, including progress toward the level of walleye that can be safely harvested in 2017, ongoing DNR management and research, and area opportunities is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake.