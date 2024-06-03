Mille Lacs, Sebeka Keep Seasons Alive in 5A Baseball Elimination Bracket

Section baseball continued Monday, and in the 5A elimination bracket, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was taking on Mille Lacs, while Pine River-Backus was playing against Sebeka.

Mille Lacs knocked W-H-A out of the tournament with a score of 6-0, while Sebeka shot out Pine River-Backus 10-0 in five innings. On Tuesday, the Raiders will be playing the Trojans in the elimination bracket semifinal at Hellie Field in Pierz.