Nov 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit to Remain at 3 This Winter

Lakeland News File

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the walleye limit will remain at three for this winter on Mille Lacs Lake.

Of the three fish, all must be longer than 17 in., and only one can be longer than 20 in. Winter fishing regulations for walleye on the lake will be in effect from Monday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

The regulations were announced today. DNR officials say Mille Lacs’ walleye population is trending in a good direction for both adult and juvenile fish.

Each year, the state and the Ojibwe nations who retain harvest rights in the 1937 Treaty Area jointly set the harvest amounts for different fish species in Mille Lacs for the year.

Complete regulations and more information about Mille Lacs Lake can be found on the DNR website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Police Car Lights Generic Sqk

11-19-2025

Crime

Minneapolis Man Arrested in Cass Lake After Firing Gun at Gas Station

gregory tomso thumbnail

11-19-2025

Education & Government

Gregory Tomso Named New St. Cloud State University President

give to the max day 2025 logo

11-19-2025

Community

Minnesota’s Give to the Max Day Returns for 17th Year

first city of lights bemidji cup of cheer 3

11-19-2025

Business

Bemidji 7 Brew Employees Help Build New ‘Cup of Cheer’ Christmas Light Display