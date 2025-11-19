Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit to Remain at 3 This Winter

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the walleye limit will remain at three for this winter on Mille Lacs Lake.

Of the three fish, all must be longer than 17 in., and only one can be longer than 20 in. Winter fishing regulations for walleye on the lake will be in effect from Monday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

The regulations were announced today. DNR officials say Mille Lacs’ walleye population is trending in a good direction for both adult and juvenile fish.

Each year, the state and the Ojibwe nations who retain harvest rights in the 1937 Treaty Area jointly set the harvest amounts for different fish species in Mille Lacs for the year.

Complete regulations and more information about Mille Lacs Lake can be found on the DNR website.