Mar 6, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit Staying at 3 for 2026 Open Water Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is keeping a three-walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake for the 2026 open water season.

The three-walleye limit was in place late last summer through the ice fishing season. Harvested walleyes must be 17 in. or greater, with only one over 20 in.

State-licensed anglers share the harvest on Mille Lacs with Ojibwe tribes that retain fishing rights by treaty. The DNR says that to conserve the fishery, an annual harvest level is set through discussion and agreement between the state and tribal nations, with each party setting regulations to stay within their share of the harvest.

This year’s harvest level reflects a slight decline in the adult walleye population that was observed in last fall’s assessment netting. Harvest is set at 105,300 lb. for state-licensed anglers and 79,700 lb. for tribal fishing. The state’s share of the harvest in 2025 was 113,600 lb.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

dillon george taylor thumbnail

03-06-2026

Crime

Red Lake DPS Offering $1,000 Reward To Help Find Man Wanted in Shooting

good life cafe restaurant logo sqk

03-06-2026

Business

Bomb Threat Forces Park Rapids Restaurant To Close Temporarily

kb101 logo v2 sqk

03-06-2026

Business

KB101 in Bemidji Receives 7th Community Service Award from NAB

erik blanco thumbnail

03-05-2026

Crime

Little Falls Man Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter in 1-Year-Old’s Death