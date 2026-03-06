Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Limit Staying at 3 for 2026 Open Water Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is keeping a three-walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake for the 2026 open water season.

The three-walleye limit was in place late last summer through the ice fishing season. Harvested walleyes must be 17 in. or greater, with only one over 20 in.

State-licensed anglers share the harvest on Mille Lacs with Ojibwe tribes that retain fishing rights by treaty. The DNR says that to conserve the fishery, an annual harvest level is set through discussion and agreement between the state and tribal nations, with each party setting regulations to stay within their share of the harvest.

This year’s harvest level reflects a slight decline in the adult walleye population that was observed in last fall’s assessment netting. Harvest is set at 105,300 lb. for state-licensed anglers and 79,700 lb. for tribal fishing. The state’s share of the harvest in 2025 was 113,600 lb.