Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Fishing to Remain Open All Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake will remain open all summer this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says state-licensed anglers will have the opportunity to harvest a walleye 21-23 inches in length or greater than 28 inches throughout the entire 2023 open water season on Mille Lacs Lake. That means there will be no July closure or live bait ban planned.

A lower walleye harvest this winter and an improving walleye population are combining to allow this year’s more liberal regulations. Officials say harvest adjustments are possible if conditions warrant.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today