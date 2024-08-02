Mille Lacs Lake Anglers Can Harvest Up to 2 Walleye Starting Aug. 16

Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep more walleyes beginning later this month.

Effective Friday, August 16th, Mille Lacs walleye anglers can harvest up to two walleye through Saturday, November 30th. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says both fish can be 18-20 inches in length or one can be 18-20 inches and the other must be longer than 28 inches.

The change is being made because DNR officials say fewer people than expected have fished Mille Lacs this summer. As of July 15th, state-licensed anglers had harvested about only 26% of their allowed walleye take, thus creating more room for harvest.