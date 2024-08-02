Aug 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Mille Lacs Lake Anglers Can Harvest Up to 2 Walleye Starting Aug. 16

Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep more walleyes beginning later this month.

Effective Friday, August 16th, Mille Lacs walleye anglers can harvest up to two walleye through Saturday, November 30th. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says both fish can be 18-20 inches in length or one can be 18-20 inches and the other must be longer than 28 inches.

The change is being made because DNR officials say fewer people than expected have fished Mille Lacs this summer. As of July 15th, state-licensed anglers had harvested about only 26% of their allowed walleye take, thus creating more room for harvest.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Campaign to Restore Pequot Lakes Bobber Water Tower Meets Fundraising Goal

Education & Government

Beltrami Co. Shares Updates on Opioid Settlement Fund Steering Committee

Education & Government

Crow Wing Co. Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Community

Hackensack Installs New Welcome Sign as Part of Revitalization Plan