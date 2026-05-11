Mille Lacs County Woman Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia

A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County this morning. The collision happened about two miles north of Onamia in South Harbor Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by Lynn Stalker of Wahkon was traveling westbound on Stevens Road. When Stalker attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 169 with the car, it was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound.

Stalker died following the collision. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Charlotte Hokkanen, was taken to Mille Lacs Health Systems with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report indicates both drivers were wearing their seat belts.