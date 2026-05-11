May 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Mille Lacs County Woman Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia

A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County this morning. The collision happened about two miles north of Onamia in South Harbor Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by Lynn Stalker of Wahkon was traveling westbound on Stevens Road. When Stalker attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 169 with the car, it was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound.

Stalker died following the collision. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Charlotte Hokkanen, was taken to Mille Lacs Health Systems with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report indicates both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Justin Eichorn Mugshot Thumbnail

05-11-2026

Crime

Former State Sen. Eichorn Expected To Plead Guilty in Underage Sex Sting Case

bemidji shooting police tape thumbnail

05-08-2026

Crime

Bemidji Police Give More Details on Shooting That Hospitalized 3 People

police lights generic 16x9

05-08-2026

Education & Government

Update: Itasca Co. Deputy Injured in Struggle After Gun Goes Off Identified

sanford health north memorial logos sqk

05-08-2026

Health & Lifestyle

Sanford Health, North Memorial Health in Twin Cities Announce Merger Plans