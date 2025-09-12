Sep 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Mille Lacs Band Signs Cannabis Compact with MN for Off-Reservation Sales

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe signed a compact agreement with Gov. Tim Walz this week that gives the band authority to regulate and sell cannabis outside of its land.

Earlier this year, the White Earth Band of Chippewa signed a similar compact with the state.

The Mille Lacs Band currently owns and operates two dispensaries at temporary locations within the boundaries of their reservation, with plans for another. This agreement allows the band to add eight more off-reservation retail stores, as well as to supply state-licensed marijuana businesses with product. The band can also open cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities beyond its reservation.

“I’m so excited about this new cannabis venture and what it will do for the Mille Lacs Band and its membership,” said Virgil Wind, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive, in a video released by the band on Wednesday. “This is a huge day for all of us.”

The compact restricts the off-reservation retail dispensaries to one per city and three per county.

