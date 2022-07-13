Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Swears in New Band Assembly Members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has sworn in three new members to its Band Assembly, including two first-time District Representatives.

The Band Assembly consists of one Representative from each of the reservation’s three districts and the Secretary-Treasurer, who presides over the Band Assembly as speaker – all of whom serve four-year terms.

Sheldon Boyd was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer and is set to serve a second term. Wendy Merrill is the new District II Representative, and Harry Davis is the new District III Representative.

Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin welcome the three to the new Band Assembly on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs Convention Center.

