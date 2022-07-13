Lakeland PBS

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Swears in New Band Assembly Members

Lakeland News — Jul. 12 2022

From left to right: Sheldon Boyd, re-elected to 2nd term as Secretary-Treasurer; Wendy Merrill, new District II Representative; Harry Davis, new District III Representative (Photo Credit: Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe)

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has sworn in three new members to its Band Assembly, including two first-time District Representatives.

The Band Assembly consists of one Representative from each of the reservation’s three districts and the Secretary-Treasurer, who presides over the Band Assembly as speaker – all of whom serve four-year terms.

Sheldon Boyd was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer and is set to serve a second term. Wendy Merrill is the new District II Representative, and Harry Davis is the new District III Representative.

Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin welcome the three to the new Band Assembly on Tuesday at a ceremony at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs Convention Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Holds 2022 Tribal Council Inauguration

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council Inauguration Set for Friday

DNR, Mille Lacs Band Partner to Tell Stories of St. Croix State Park Land

Absentee Voting in Crow Wing County Now Open

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.