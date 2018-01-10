DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe Holds Annual State Of The Band Ceremony

Clayton Castle
Jan. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

The drums were playing and the people were seated at Grand Casino Mille Lacs as the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe held its annual State of the Band ceremony. Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin delivered the State of the Band address and said there is a lot on the horizon for the Band, including new small businesses and a new community center.

A key source for the Band and its needs is listening to its members, as Chief Executive Benjamin says that all decisions are made with the Band members in mind first.

The address didn’t go without addressing some struggles that Band face, including the opioid epidemic, which has ravaged the Band as well as the rest of the United States. In 2017, 12 Band members died from overdoses, and the Band strives to take measures in the coming year to combat the disease of addiction, which has generational effects.

The Band strives to fight the epidemic using the ripple effect to turn negative ripples into positive ones.

And finally, when asked what the State of the Band is, Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin said the State of the Band are the people.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Patriots Set High Bar For 2017-18 Campaign

ALS Won’t Stop J.P. Whalen From Becoming His Own Advocate

Local Celebrities Wrapping Gifts For A Good Cause

Youth And Experience Allow Crosby-Ironton Rangers To Grow In 2017-18

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji State University Unveils 2018-2023 Strategic Plan

Bemidji State University has come up with a new strategic plan designed to push the college forward over the next five years. Preparing for the
Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji State University Unveils 2018-2023 Strategic Plan

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Minnesota Chamber Stops In Brainerd For Policy Tour

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Bemidji Man Who Escaped Custody Receives Stayed Sentence

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Performance

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.