Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Onamia, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe held its 36th Annual State of the Band Address. Band officials discuss tribal efforts for the new year and acknowledge elders, band members, and visiting dignitaries.

“Statues of the band require that every year the Chief Executive has to deliver an address to the band assembly and to the people of the band summarizing what happened over the last year, and forecasting what is coming up in the year ahead,” said Government Affairs Advisor Tadd Johnson.

“I try to bring the information forward to the Federal Government, to the administration, to our congressional people, so they know exactly whats happening on the ground at reservations, and because Mille Lacs was in this unique situation where we have a joint powers agreement with our county, and they revoked it and it really opened up our reservation to a lot for criminals, gang members, drug dealers, and whats interesting they just came here because they thought it was a police free zone, and the county was behind that because of the revoking our joint powers agreement,”said Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin.

The State of the Band Address focused on members being good ancestors, and fighting to protect their homeland.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today