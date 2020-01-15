Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bjerknes Victims Sue Bemidji School District

Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe Held Its 36th Annual State Of The Band Address

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 14 2020

In Onamia, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe held its 36th Annual State of the Band Address. Band officials discuss tribal efforts for the new year and acknowledge elders, band members, and visiting dignitaries.

“Statues of the band require that every year the Chief Executive has to deliver an address to the band assembly and to the people of the band summarizing what happened over the last year, and forecasting what is coming up in the year ahead,” said Government Affairs Advisor Tadd Johnson.

“I try to bring the information forward to the Federal Government, to the administration, to our congressional people, so they know exactly whats happening on the ground at reservations, and because Mille Lacs was in this unique situation where we have a joint powers agreement with our county, and they revoked it and it really opened up our reservation to a lot for criminals, gang members, drug dealers, and whats interesting they just came here because they thought it was a police free zone, and the county was behind that because of the revoking our joint powers agreement,”said Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin.

The State of the Band Address focused on members being good ancestors, and fighting to protect their homeland.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Holding 36th Annual State of the Band Address Next Week

Eight Charged In Mille Lacs Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy

In Focus: Mille Lacs Indian Museum Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of The Jingle Dress

Sen. Tina Smith Accepts Invite To Red Lake State of the Band Address

Latest Stories

Bjerknes Victims Sue Bemidji School District

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

County Snowplow Rear-Ended By A Vehicle In Wadena County

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Rollover South Of Bowlus

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

BSU President Sends Letter To Faculty, Staff and Students Due To Recent Refugee Resettlement Vote

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

Storybook Ending For NDSU's James Hendricks in FCS Championship

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.