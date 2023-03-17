Lakeland PBS

Mille Lacs Band Launches “Water Over Nickel” Initiative in Response to Proposed Mine

Lakeland News — Mar. 17 2023

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has launched a new environmental initiative in response to a proposed nickel mine in Aitkin County.

“Water Over Nickel” dedicates itself to protecting the environment, waters, and communities in the area from nickel mining-related risks. Announced Tuesday at a community meeting, the Mille Lacs Band aims to raise awareness specifically of the risks with the proposed underground mine near Tamarack.

The mine would also be located within miles of Native American homes, cultural grounds, and ceded treaty territory.

Talon Metals, the company behind the mine, positioned it as a major part of the domestic supply chain in batteries for electric vehicles. In response to the launch of the “Water Over Nickel” initiative, Talon said in a statement they “recognize that tribal voices have not been heard in the past” and that they intend to share information with tribal governments as plans continue to take shape.

If the company’s permit is approved, mine operations would begin in 2026.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

State Legislators Learn from Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol

Rally for Water Protectors Charged for Line 3 Protests Held in Aitkin County

Cleveland-Cliffs Calling Back Workers for Possible Babbitt Mine Reopening

PolyMet Mine in Minnesota Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.