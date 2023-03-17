Mille Lacs Band Launches “Water Over Nickel” Initiative in Response to Proposed Mine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has launched a new environmental initiative in response to a proposed nickel mine in Aitkin County.

“Water Over Nickel” dedicates itself to protecting the environment, waters, and communities in the area from nickel mining-related risks. Announced Tuesday at a community meeting, the Mille Lacs Band aims to raise awareness specifically of the risks with the proposed underground mine near Tamarack.

The mine would also be located within miles of Native American homes, cultural grounds, and ceded treaty territory.

Talon Metals, the company behind the mine, positioned it as a major part of the domestic supply chain in batteries for electric vehicles. In response to the launch of the “Water Over Nickel” initiative, Talon said in a statement they “recognize that tribal voices have not been heard in the past” and that they intend to share information with tribal governments as plans continue to take shape.

If the company’s permit is approved, mine operations would begin in 2026.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today