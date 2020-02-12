Lakeland PBS

Milford Mine Memorial Park In Crosby Restored After Recent Vandalism

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 12 2020

The Milford Mine Memorial Park In Crosby has been restored after the property was recently vandalized. The park honors the lives of 41 miners who died in a mining disaster in 1924.

After many years of planning, the memorial park opened in 2017, but within a couple years the park has already experienced vandalism issues. Officials say that providing a gate around the premises can prevent further vandalism, and if the gate is successful, they may continue to add gates to other county parks.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

