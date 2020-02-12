Milford Mine Memorial Park In Crosby Restored After Recent Vandalism
The Milford Mine Memorial Park In Crosby has been restored after the property was recently vandalized. The park honors the lives of 41 miners who died in a mining disaster in 1924.
After many years of planning, the memorial park opened in 2017, but within a couple years the park has already experienced vandalism issues. Officials say that providing a gate around the premises can prevent further vandalism, and if the gate is successful, they may continue to add gates to other county parks.
