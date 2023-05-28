Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby Could See New Expansions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Land Services department is discussing a future expansion to the Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby. The plan is to build a pier out into the middle where a fatal mine collapse took place in 1924 and give guests an idea of where the tunnel was going to go.

In addition to the pier, the Land Services department plans to double the number of trails and give residents or guests a chance to experience more nature like, a beaver habitat and area ponds. To help cover the costs of these expansions, Crow Wing County has a robust timber and land management plan that generates $1-2 million a year.

It’s unfortunate the worst mining disaster in Minnesota, where 41 miners were killed, happened where the park is now, but the most important part of a community is its history. Land Services director Gary Griffin said the memory of those lives lost should not be forgotten and hopes others can see why this future memorial will benefit the community.

This plan still needs funding and will evolve over the summer. Crow Wing County Land Services plans to keep residents updated as they know more about a potential construction date moving forward.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today