Lakeland PBS

Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby Could See New Expansions

Hanky HazeltonMay. 27 2023

The Crow Wing County Land Services department is discussing a future expansion to the Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby. The plan is to build a pier out into the middle where a fatal mine collapse took place in 1924 and give guests an idea of where the tunnel was going to go.

In addition to the pier, the Land Services department plans to double the number of trails and give residents or guests a chance to experience more nature like, a beaver habitat and area ponds. To help cover the costs of these expansions, Crow Wing County has a robust timber and land management plan that generates $1-2 million a year.

It’s unfortunate the worst mining disaster in Minnesota, where 41 miners were killed, happened where the park is now, but the most important part of a community is its history. Land Services director Gary Griffin said the memory of those lives lost should not be forgotten and hopes others can see why this future memorial will benefit the community.

This plan still needs funding and will evolve over the summer. Crow Wing County Land Services plans to keep residents updated as they know more about a potential construction date moving forward.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

In Focus: Pequot Lakes Community Celebrates Splash Pad Grand Opening

DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

MN State Patrol, DPS Start ‘100 Safest Days’ Campaign to Stop Deadly Summer Crashes

Crow Wing Co. Board Approves Construction of Crosslake Roundabout

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.