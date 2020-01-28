Mild Weather Brings Thousands of Anglers to Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
It was all about the top prizes over the weekend at the 30th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The mild day brought thousands of anglers to Gull Lake to compete at the world’s largest fishing contest with proceeds going to charity. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.
The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4 million to charity with most of the proceeds going to the Confidence Learning Center, a group that helps individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.