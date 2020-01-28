Lakeland PBS

Mild Weather Brings Thousands of Anglers to Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Nathan Green — Jan. 28 2020

It was all about the top prizes over the weekend at the 30th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The mild day brought thousands of anglers to Gull Lake to compete at the world’s largest fishing contest with proceeds going to charity. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4 million to charity with most of the proceeds going to the Confidence Learning Center, a group that helps individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Volunteers Start Ice Cutting on Gull Lake For Brainerd’s Biggest Ice Fishing Contest

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Conditions on Bemidji Lakes Contribute to Lack of Fish Houses

Permit Issued For Brainerd Jaycees 30th Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Brainerd Named Number One Winter Fishing Destination In The US By FishingBooker

Latest Stories

In Business: Creative Minds, Messy Fingers Allows Customers To Be Creative Through Art

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

"Our Mississippi Our Future" Holds Community Forum On Importance Of Clean Water

Posted on Jan. 27 2020

Central Lakes College Art Gallery Presents "Becoming Obsolete" By Artist Martin Nelson

Posted on Jan. 27 2020

Counterfeit Money Seized At International Falls Entry Port

Posted on Jan. 27 2020

Library In Crosby Closed Due To A Roof Collapse

Posted on Jan. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.