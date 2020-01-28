Mild Weather Brings Thousands of Anglers to Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was all about the top prizes over the weekend at the 30th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The mild day brought thousands of anglers to Gull Lake to compete at the world’s largest fishing contest with proceeds going to charity. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4 million to charity with most of the proceeds going to the Confidence Learning Center, a group that helps individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today