Mike Randolph Steps Down as Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Head Coach

Mike Randolph, head coach of the Northern Lakes boys’ hockey team, has resigned after just one season at the helm.

Randolph began his year with the Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin, and Pine River-Backus co-op by winning his first game as bench boss and becoming the winningest high school hockey coach in state history with 708 wins. He finished by taking the Lightning to their second Class A state tournament appearance in program history.

Prior to Northern Lakes, the legendary head coach is best known for his 32 years spent as skipper at Duluth East, followed by a three-year stint at St. Thomas Academy.

“This is the end of my coaching [career],” Randolph told Lakeland News in a statement. “I’m going to be very selective on my next opportunity. The main reason I stepped down [at Northern Lakes] is because the location is not family friendly for me. It would have to be closer to home or closer to my apartment in Eagan, which is closer to my daughters and our grandkids.”