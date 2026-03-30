Mar 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Mike Lynch Steps Down as BSU’s Track & Field, Cross Country Head Coach

Mike Lynch has stepped down as the Bemidji State head coach for track and field and cross country, ending an 8-year career at the university. The announcement comes after the conclusion of the indoor season and the start of competition outdoors.

Lynch started as an assistant with the team in 2018 and was in his fourth season at the helm. Under him, the cross country team became the fastest in program history, improving their average course time by a full minute.

Throwing coach Benjamin Baird has taken over as the interim head coach for the upcoming outdoor track season.

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