Aug 19, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Mike Lindell Announces He Will Fund Statewide Recount

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

walk sqk

08-19-2026

News

Sexual Assault Services Put On Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event For Sexual Assault Awareness

glacier sqk

08-19-2026

News

Glacier Ice House Settles in Discrimination Lawsuit

bears sqk

08-19-2026

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Seeing Uptick In Bear Activity

artpark sqk

08-19-2026

Local Shows

Students Bring New Sculptures to Life at North Country Park in Bemidji