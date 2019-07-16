Mike Ginnaty Named MnDOT District Engineer For District 3

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has named Mike Ginnaty the new district engineer for MnDOT District 3.

According to a release, Ginnaty, who most recently has filled the role as portfolio manager for the department’s Operations Division, has been with MnDOT for 30 years. He began work in his new role on July 15.

Ginnaty replaced former District 3 district engineer Dan Anderson who served in the role since 2012 and retired after 36 years with MnDOT.

As district engineer, Ginnaty will lead District 3, a 13-county region in central Minnesota with approximately 380 employees. District 3, one of eight MnDOT districts, is responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operations of the state transportation system in central Minnesota.

“Mike has a wealth of experience after having worked in many districts and offices within MnDOT,” said Jody Martinson, MnDOT Assistant Commissioner Operations Division. “He is looking forward to building and strengthening strong relationships with the tribal governments, legislators, federal, state, county, city and local partners within District 3,” Martinson added.