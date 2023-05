Click to print (Opens in new window)

Mike Fogelson has coached for the Lumberjacks for 18 seasons and with Monday’s win over Elk River has accumulated 255 wins, passing Des Sagedahl as the all-time winningest head coach in Bemidji High School baseball history.

