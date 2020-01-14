Lakeland PBS

MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union Offers Rethink Your Drink Challenge.

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 13 2020

For this weeks In-Business segment, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union in Baxter offers their second annual Rethink Your Drink challenge. Participants make the pledge to trade in their go-to sugary drinks for bottled water.

“The Rethink Your Drink challenge is a water consumption challenge, but at the heart of it what we’re really trying to get people to do is rethink what their drinking everyday. We’re just trying to make sure that people are substituting the sugar sweetened beverages with water. We know that the CDC has said that people can eliminate about 650 calories out of their day by just drinking water instead of sugary sweetened beverages,”said Crow Wing Energized Community Health and Wellness Specialist Kalsey Stults.

“I really think that this is the first step in being a much larger community wide wellness initiative. Shane from the YMCA has said that he can envision this being a year round competition where maybe were doing a steps challenge or a walking challenge of some sort as the next step, and there are others that are willing to stand up and do more as well as organizing, so I think this is the first step of something that can be much larger, said MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union Chief Administrative Officer Daryl Doucette.

The first week of results came today with Consolidated Telecommunications Company in the lead with 653 ounces completed. For bragging rights, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union is giving this year’s winner a trophy and gift cards.

