Midco Reports Service Nearly Fully Restored After Bemidji Storm

Midco says it now has 98% of its pre-storm internet modems in the Bemidji system back online after the severe storm hit the area last month.

A press release from the company says that since June 21st, Midco field teams identified a total of 319 confirmed network damage locations. Fallen trees in Bemidji took out cable and power with them.

After the power crews came through and replaced the poles and fixed the power lines, Midco field techs needed to get a new strand and cable across from pole to pole. They utilized a slingshot that comes with their rooftop fall arrest gear with a bean bag and tied on mule tape to it, and then shot it over the fallen trees from one pole location to the other. They tied on the strand and cable to the mule tape to pull them over all of the down trees.

12 to 15 additional team members and four to five extra bucket trucks were utilized in Bemidji each day assisting with restoration efforts. Midco officials say crews have been working 12- to 14-hour shifts in small teams of two to four people, moving block by block to make repairs.

The Midco Foundation has also donated $7,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts in Bemidji and Jamestown, North Dakota.