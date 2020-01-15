Mid-Winter Festival Plans To Start The First Week Of February in Palisade

Lakeland PBS

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 15 2020

The first weekend in February, Palisade will host its annual Mid-Winter Festival. The small community north of Aikin draws a crowd once a year to join in the festivities. The Festival includes the Rustic Trail Tavern craft show, a medallion hunt, and the Mountain Men’s fort on Willow River.

According to a report from Aitkin Independent Age, the Rustic Trail Tavern on main street will start the day with a craft and vendor show from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Mountain Men will open their fort on Nature Ave. north of Palisade to visitors between 2 to 5 p.m. This is a once-a-year opportunity to visit the fort. The Mountain Men of Palisade, MN have a fortress that only other Mountain Men have been able to enter for 30 years. That is was until the Palisade Mid-Winter Festival in 2009 when they started opening their fortress to visitors.

The medallion hunt will be throughout the day with a parade starting at noon.

To top the evening off there will be music from Kody Gerard, a local artist from Sturgeon Lakes who will perform at Rustic Trail Tavern while community members can cozy up to the bonfire.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

