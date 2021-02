Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the pandemic, the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center hasn’t been able to hold fundraisers. Luckily, banks and credit unions like Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, loaning institutions, and local companies have been donating to support the women’s shelter.

